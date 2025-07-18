Southland cheerleaders attend camp Published 9:15 am Friday, July 18, 2025

The Southland Academy Varsity and Middle School Cheer squads recently attended a Universal Cheerleaders Association camp at Auburn University. Both squads worked hard in workshops throughout the week and won the coveted banana the first night for having the most spirit out of 22 teams! Amelia Kinnebrew (senior) and Maison Duke (8th grade) received the Pin it Forward Award from UCA Staff. Reeves Young (junior), Jenna Benjamin (freshman), and Anna Gail Hammack (8th grade) received a Pin it Forward Award from campers on other teams. Pin It Forward is a program at UCA camps that recognizes standout cheerleaders who portray the following characteristics: Leadership, Spirit, Commitment, Kindness, and Motivation. The following cheerleaders were named All American: Amelia Kinnebrew (senior), Sloan Arnold (8th), Hunter Boren (8th), Maison Duke (8th), Kathlyn Short (8th), and Grace Williford (8th). UCA All-American refers to the title awarded to cheerleaders who excel at UCA camps. We are looking forward to a great year of cheering on the Raiders!