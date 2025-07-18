William “Bill” Bird will be missed Published 1:24 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

William John Bird, known to his friends as Bill, will be deeply missed by the many people he dedicated his life to serving. “I saw him just a week ago at the Kiwanis meeting,” says friend and co-worker Chet Crowley. “I’ve known Bill for over ten years. We met through Kiwanis and he recruited me for an open Bailiff’s (Green Coat) position at the Courthouse.” In Kiwanis, Bill served in a variety of elected positions including past president and former Lieutenant Governor. “He loved to raise money to help children. There is not enough space to list all of the programs he raised money for. He was a dedicated volunteer and a truly good person.”

Bill also served the community as a Green Coat at the courthouse for over 10 years. “Bill was a loyal Bailiff. He was always the first one I would call if someone called in sick. He always said ‘yes, be right there.’ He had a heart of gold and was a very giving person,” said Deputy Sharron Johnson. “He also loved his grandbabies. He was always showing off pictures.”

“Bill could always bring a smile to your face,” remembers Jerri Holley, a fellow Green Coat. “He was very professional, but he loved to tell a joke. I could always tell when he was in a good mood because he would start whistling. He loved Snickers Bars and fancy pens. He was very proud of his job and loved his Green Jacket. He was a people person. I really enjoyed working with him.”

Colonel Michael Hernandez knew Bill from his days working at Textron, when Bill was Director of HR, well before he wore the iconic Green Coat. “I knew him for 11 years before he came to work at the courthouse. He was fair, a man you could trust to be honest with you.”

Major Lee Gibson supervised Bill for the past 10 years in his capacity as a Bailiff. “Bill could be trusted to do anything. He worked as a Grand Jury Bailiff and was in charge of taking custody of the indictments, sealing them in an envelope (without looking at them), and delivering them to the Judge. He worked in the courtrooms, at the metal detector inside the front door, and walked defendants to the Clerk’s Office to pay fines. He loved talking about the stock market and he loved his fancy Montblanc pen. He is going to be tremendously missed because he was such a dependable person.”

Deputy Brandon Glover summed up Bill by telling a story: “Bill was always loaning his fancy pen to people to sign things. I remember one time he loaned his pen to Major Gibson who put it in his pocket by habit and forgot to give it back to him. Bill couldn’t remember who had borrowed the pen. I hunted all over the courthouse for that pen and called the DA’s office and the Public Defender’s office. I was just about to call Bill and tell him we couldn’t find it when Major Gibson reached into his pocket and said, ‘Found it.’ But that was just who Bill was. He had this fancy pen and he would lend it to anyone who needed to sign something.”

Bill was 78 when he passed away unexpectantly from a brain bleed. Born on July 24, 1946 in New Jersey, he was an active member of First Methodist Church. He served honorably in the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife Janis, daughter Elizabeth Griffin, son Jonathan Bird, two brothers, Frederick and Robert Bird, and five lovely grandchildren, Shaina, Christie, Noah, Adeline and Maven.