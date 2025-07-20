Construction begins at the future Reverend Pearly Brown Music Park Published 8:51 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Transformation is officially underway at the future Reverend Pearly Brown Music Park – formerly the site of Habitat for Humanity International’s Global Village and Discovery Center. The One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, which acquired the property, has begun construction on the long-anticipated project. The GVDC was permanently closed in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and One Sumter partnered with Habitat for Humanity International, taking proactive steps to revitalize a property facing blight.

“Sumter County is overflowing with history and culture. As citizens, we are blessed to be shaped and influenced by the people and places that came before,” said Colton Mims, Director of Donor Relations for One Sumter. “We recognize the former Habitat Global Village and Discovery Center was one of those impactful places holding deep meaning for many in our community. Standing as a symbol of service, education, and hope – that spirit is something we honor deeply as we move forward with the Rev. Pearly Brown Music Park on this same ground. This site’s next chapter is not about replacing that legacy. It’s about building on it with a new vision of gathering and unity. This park will become a place where families connect, music and culture uplifts, and our county shines in the region. All of this while continuing to reflect the values of service and community that have long defined us and will undoubtedly continue to do so.”

This project, consisting of multiple phases, has secured significant funding for its initial stages. Initial phases are fully funded, thanks to $1.66 million awarded through Senator Ossoff’s office, with strong bipartisan support. These initial phases will result in a functioning amphitheater with more amenities added throughout the subsequent phases. Site preparation officially began on July 7th, with Amerigreen Environmental Recycling awarded the contract through a competitive, sealed bid process. Early estimates show a construction impact to the local economy of over $4 million and a potential annual operating impact of over $340,000.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see construction officially underway,” says Alex Saratsiotis, Chairman of the One Sumter Board of Directors. “While a project of this significance requires thoughtful and deliberate development, we’re dedicated to bringing this incredible space to life as soon as responsibly possible so our entire community can gather and fellowship here. This initiative is perfectly aligned with our foundation’s mission and vision, and we eagerly anticipate the immense economic impacts it will bring, benefiting supporting industries, boosting tourism, and directly uplifting local families across Americus, Sumter County, and the broader region.”

The park’s name honors Reverend Pearly Brown, a blind Americus-based gospel musician who left an indelible mark on Georgia’s music scene. Known for his unique “holy blues” and mastery of the bottleneck slide guitar, Brown was one of the first Black musicians to perform at the Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall, and was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2010. The park will serve as a lasting tribute to his legacy and a vibrant hub for future cultural events.

The Reverend Pearly Brown Music Park is poised to become a cornerstone of community life, and its development is a testament to what can be achieved through collaborative effort – the type of work that One Sumter has been doing for more than a decade. One Sumter invites the community to be part of this transformative work. Investments in the foundation directly fuel initiatives like the Music Park, benefiting everyone in Sumter County. To learn more about their work and make a lasting impact with a donation, visit onesumter.org. For an inside look at the construction and other program highlights, the public can follow their YouTube and social media channels.