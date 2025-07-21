City of Americus hears request by Police Chief to start youth curfew earlier Published 7:07 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The Americus City Council met on July 17. City of Americus Police Chief Mark Scott made a request to the City Council to amend the City’s curfew ordinance. Under the current ordinance, curfew for minors starts at midnight during the week and 1 a.m. during the weekends. The curfew ends at 5:30 a.m. “We would like to change that to be in line with all the other cities in our areas, which would be 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on the weekends.” Scott stated that was typical for nearby cities.

Council member Nelson Brown commented. “I just want to say I’m in total agreement.”

Mayor Lee Kinnamon commented. “This is, again, an amendment to the ordinance, so we need to have a first reading next week if ya’ll so desire.” The second reading can be waived by a vote.

The City Council also discussed the proposed rezoning for 502 South Lee Street. Pastor George Monts, who desires to carry forward his ministries’ plans for a group home, was at the Council meeting. Brown asked Monts if he understood where they were in the process.

Monts responded that he did not. “We never said who we [were] going to serve, whether it would be children or adults.” Monts said that he did not know why they kept going back to what was initially planned when nothing was finalized. He said that he contacted Chief Building Official Roger Willis, asking if they could do any type of group home.

Willis said that Monts told the Council it was for kids.

Monts responded he did not specify, and that he had said they did not know who they would serve, whether it would be kids or adults.

Council Member Daryl Dowdell said that the process was dragging on too long. He asked City attorney Jimmy Skipper where they stood legally.

Skipper responded that it was tabled till next month. Skipper said that his recollection was that the rezoning was for children, but that was only his recollection. “A zoning ordinance has to be specific.” He stated he had redrafted different ordinances as the proposal changed.

Dowdell asked if the application stated a personal care home for children.

Willis responded that it was for a group personal care home. “You can do adults or children.” He said that he didn’t think the State would let you do both in the same home.

Monts had sent a letter after the Council asked Willis if he was clear on what the options were. Willis stated that Monts had asked for an assistant living facility in his letter, which led to the Council changing track.

The proposed rezoning ordinance would be contingent on the applicant getting a state license. Dowdell questioned the choice. “Do we usually approve a rezoning contingent on a person getting a state license?”

Skipper said that the City code required they be license. “The reason that it’s . . . made conditional is because once you rezone it, it’s rezoned.” He stated that making it conditional allowed the property to stay under its original use if a license could not be obtained.

Dowdell said that he had asked Willis if Monts understood the process several meetings earlier.

Kinnamon suggested they change the language of the ordinance to a group personal care home. “Group personal care home still carries the conditions that you would have to get the state licensure, and that the ordinance would not go into effect as you understand, based on what’s been drafted, until such time you acquire the permit from the state.”

Kinnamon asked about the time needed to get permitting, suggesting 24 months for getting the state permitting as a condition for the rezoning to the new use.

Council Member Kelvin Pless told Monts to be certain to make sure he got what he wanted, comparing it to getting a receipt at a grocery store.

Kinnamon asked Skipper to incorporate everything into the paperwork and share it with everybody, including Willis. “We’ve already held public hearing on this. So this is an up or down vote from members of council, and I don’t want there to be any more confusion. So if y’all will make sure that those things happen, then the Mayor will be satisfied.”