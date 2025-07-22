Georgia 4-H Pantry Pride Recipe Contest 2025 Published 10:34 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Georgia 4-H Pantry Pride Recipe Contest 2025 is sponsored by Feeding America. This contest is designed to tackle hunger, showcase your culinary skills, and make a meaningful impact in your community. Create a recipe using commonly found ingredients in Georgia Food Banks.

Cloverleaf 4-H’ers (4th-6th grade): Create a recipe for a “No Cook Snack” using at least one ingredient from the list of foods commonly found in Georgia Food Banks. The recipe should list ingredients and amounts to be used, the number of servings in makes, and directions for making the snack.



Junior 4-H’ers (7th-8th Grade): Create a recipe for a simple cooked entree using at least two ingredients from the list of foods commonly found in Georgia Food Banks. The recipe should list ingredients and amounts to be used, the number of servings the recipe makes, and directions for making the entree.



Senior 4-H’ers (9th-12th Grade): Create a recipe for a cooked dish/entree using at least three ingredients from the list of food items found in Georgia Food Banks & at their partner agencies. Recipes should take no longer than 45 minutes to prepare and cook.



To receive a recipe entry form, email Miss Haley (haley.wilson@uga.edu) or stop by the Sumter County Extension/4-H Office. Deadline to submit recipes will be Thursday, August 14th. Good Luck & Let’s Get Cooking, Sumter County 4-H’ers!