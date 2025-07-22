Georgia Public Defender Council creates award to Honor Chief Justice Norman S. Fletcher and announces inaugural award winner Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Georgia Public Defender Council (GPDC) honored retired Chief Justice Norman S. Fletcher during a special reception recognizing his transformative leadership and lifelong dedication to justice in Georgia.

Justice Fletcher, now 91, attended the event. His career includes 16 years on the Georgia Supreme Court—four of those as Chief Justice—where he authored over 800 legal opinions and helped decide more than 26,000 cases. But it was his unwavering advocacy for indigent defense reform that forever changed Georgia’s legal system.

In 2003, Fletcher famously told the General Assembly, “We must not tolerate a system where justice depends on the size of one’s wallet.” That call to action sparked the Georgia Indigent Defense Act and led to creation of the Georgia Public Defender Council.

To honor his legacy, GPDC announced the creation of the Justice Norman S. Fletcher Excellence in Public Defense Award, to be presented annually to a public defender who shows principled leadership, zealous advocacy, and compassion for clients.

The first recipient of this prestigious award is Sherry D. Weiner, a public defender in the southwest Georgia’s Pataula Judicial Circuit. Weiner was recognized for her exemplary service to clients, tireless commitment to justice, and extraordinary dedication to the public defense mission.

During the ceremony, colleagues shared stories of Weiner’s impact—including an incident where she saved a client’s life during a courtroom overdose and helped that client complete drug court rehabilitation. Pataula Circuit Chief Judge T. Craig Ernest sent a letter that praised Weiner’s “deep care, unmatched work ethic, and belief in her clients.”

The event also included special recognitions of 20 year GPDC attorneys and longtime justice advocates for their contributions to indigent defense. “This evening wasn’t just a celebration,” said GPDC Executive Director Omotayo Ali. “It was a recommitment to the values that Justice Fletcher instilled in us—compassion, fairness, and the courage to fight for every client, every day.”