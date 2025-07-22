Letter sent by George Monts on behalf of Whole Truth International Ministries shares plans for assisted living facility Published 4:40 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Pastor George Monts sent a letter detailing the plans of Whole Truth International Ministries Incorporated for property at 502 South Lee Street. The ministry has requested that the property be rezoned from residential to institutional, with plans for a group personal care home.

The rezoning process has been a topic of discussion for several meetings of the Americus City Council, with some confusion as to the exact use Monts planned for the property.

Monts sent the letter after at least one Council Member asked if Monts understood the rezoning process, along with what was needed for the ministry to carry out their plans for the property.

Monts’ letter was dated June 9. “The announcement is made of plans to open a new assisted living facility, Whole Truth, located at 502 S. Lee Street, in Americus, GA. The facility is expected to open in late Winter 2025.”

Monts detailed Whole Truth International Ministries’ motivation. “The mission at Whole Truth Ministries is to offer a caring, supportive, and engaging environment where residents can live fulfilling lives while receiving the assistance they need. High-quality, personalized care will be delivered, focusing on resident well-being, comfort, and independence.”

The letter also gave details about the kind of care that they would provide. “Whole Truth Ministries will provide a range of services designed to support daily living needs, including assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), medication management, dining services, housekeeping, etc. A variety of stimulating social, recreational, and educational programs will also be provided to enhance resident engagement and quality of life.”

The letter also gave the number of people they wanted to serve. “The planned facility with be equipped with 12-18 beds with recreation, dining, and a variety of on-site amenities, specialized care programs, experienced staff, with focus on making community partnerships. A dedicated team of professionals, committed to providing compassionate and skilled care, has been assembled.”

The letter ended by expressing their desire to be a valuable addition to the community, and a much-needed help for the residents and their families.

City attorney Jimmy Skipper commented on the change during the June 12 meeting of the Americus City Council. He said there were three possibilities for using the property for childcare. “A personal care home for children, residential care home for children, or a child caring institution.” He stated that the last two options were not allowed in institutional zoning, with only a personal care home allowed in institutional. Skipper said that according to his research, “a personal care home is different from assisted living.”

Monts answered questions during the July 17 meeting. Council Member Nelson asked Monts if he was clear on where he stood in the process. Monts responded that he was not. “We never said who we [were] going to serve, whether it would be children or adults.”

During the same meeting, Chief Building Official Roger Willis stated that a group personal care home can be for different ages. “You can do adults or children.” However, he said that he was unsure whether the State would allow both children and adults in the same home.

After speaking with Monts, The Americus City Council decided to amend the proposed ordinance to a group personal care home. The rezoning would still depend on Whole Truth International Ministries securing a state license within a two-year time frame.

Mayor Lee Kinnamon summed up where the rezoning process would be once the new proposed ordinance was drafted. “We’ve already held public hearing on this. So this is an up or down vote from Members of Council, and I don’t want there to be any more confusion.”

While the property is currently residential (R-2), the proposed rezoning of institutional is the same as that listed in the City’s future land use plan. The staff assessment at the Americus Building Risk Management Department also recommended approval of the rezoning to institutional. The use given was for a “Group [Personal] Care Home.”

The February 18, 2025 rezoning application also was for the property to be rezoned to Institutional. A group personal care home is listed as an acceptable use for institutional property under the City of Americus code. Personal care home programs are also regulated by the State. They include “any dwelling, whether operated for profit or not, which undertakes through its ownership or management to provide or arrange for the provision of housing, food service, and one or more personal services for two or more adults who are not related to the owner or administrator by blood or marriage.”