Secretary Raffensperger announces audit of July 15th special primary runoff Published 11:55 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Secretary of State’s office will hold a press conference on Wednesday, July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. on the South Steps of the Georgia State Capitol that will serve as the Kickoff Event for the post-election Risk Limiting Audit of the (PSC) Special Primary Runoff held on July 15th, 2025. The selected contest will include the District 3 PSC Democratic Runoff.



The press conference will feature the rolling of twenty 10-sided dice to determine the random selection of batches chosen for audit.



The conference is open to press and to members of the public.



Members of the public who attend may be selected to roll one of the twenty dice.



County election officials will begin auditing the selected batches on Thursday and must be completed by Monday.



Information on the date, time, and location of each county audit should be posted on each county’s website.