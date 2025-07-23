Gov. Kemp to hold swearing-in ceremony for Judge Ben Land to the Georgia Supreme Court Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

On Thursday, July 24, Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Justices of the Georgia Supreme Court, Judges of the Georgia Court of Appeals, and members of the General Assembly, will deliver the oath of office to Judge Ben Land.



Judge Land has served on the Georgia Court of Appeals since July 20, 2022, following his appointment to the court by Governor Brian Kemp. He won election statewide for a full six-year term in 2024. Judge Land was previously a judge on the Superior Court for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, having been appointed by then-Governor Nathan Deal on February 7, 2018.



Judge Land will be filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Georgia created by the retirement of The Honorable Michael P. Boggs earlier this year.