President and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System sworn in as Chair of the Georgia Hospital Association Board of Trustees Published 7:11 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Scott Steiner, President and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, was sworn into the role of Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA) at the association’s Annual Meeting of the Assembly on July 11. Steiner, who served as Chair-Elect this past term and has served on the GHA Board since March 2020, will lead the Board in fulfilling its vision of shaping a healthier Georgia by serving as the leading advocate and supporter for all Georgia hospitals and health systems. He succeeds Mary Chatman, PhD, RN, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Acute Care Operations and Interim System Chief Nursing Executive for Wellstar Health System, who will serve as immediate past chair.

“Scott Steiner is a forward-thinking leader and is dedicated to ensuring access to high-quality care for all Georgians,” said GHA President and CEO Caylee Noggle. “His extensive leadership experience in diverse health systems makes him well-equipped to lead our Board and be a strong advocate for all of Georgia’s hospitals and health systems.”

Steiner has served as President and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany since 2019. He came to his current position from Tenet Healthcare, where he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at MacNeal Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, for five years before serving as CEO of the hospital. From there, he served as CEO for Detroit Medical Center, an eight-hospital system in Detroit, Michigan, where he oversaw management of four of the system’s hospitals, including a Level I trauma and burn center, two academic Magnet hospitals, and a heart hospital.

“The Georgia Hospital Association has a long and successful history of advocating for our state’s hospitals, ensuring Georgians understand the vital roles hospitals play in our communities and helping our hospitals thrive. It is an honor to take on this role with GHA, and I look forward to working closely with other healthcare leaders from around the state to enhance the quality of healthcare available to the people of Georgia,” Steiner said.

In response to the national workforce shortage, Steiner has established partnerships with colleges and secondary schools in the Phoebe Putney Health System region. He has overseen the development of innovative collaborations to expand nursing programs and help grow the pipeline of future healthcare professionals. Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Steiner to the state’s Healthcare Workforce Commission, where he has helped to address challenges in hiring and retaining healthcare workers.

Steiner serves on the boards of the Albany Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Chamber Board of Governors, and the Georgia Diversity Council. He also participates in several local and state groups, including the Rotary Club of Albany and the Georgia Chamber Health and Wellness Committee. In 2021, he was named to the list of “100 Most Influential Georgians” by Georgia Trend Magazine.

Steiner received his Master of Business Administration with an emphasis on health services from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, and his Bachelor of Science in Management from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.