South Georgia Technical College Fall semester registration underway Published 7:03 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

South Georgia Technical College will be hosting Fall Semester Registration on Wednesday, August 13 on both the Americus and Crisp County Center campuses. The Americus orientation and registration will start in the Odom Center and the Crisp County Center registration will begin in the main lobby area. Students who register for Fall Semester classes will receive a free South Georgia Tech t-shirt with the new slogan, “Creating Opportunities,” while supplies last. Classes start Monday, August 18.

South Georgia Technical College will be offering a variety of class options Fall semester. There will be traditional face-to-face classes where students are on campus for the traditional classroom setting as well as online classes that allow students to continue their education remotely. There are also a number of hybrid classes with some online portions as well as in-person lab-based classes that students need for critical hands-on skills to complete a program area.

Testing requirements for Fall semester have been waived and students are encouraged to go online to apply at www.southgatech.edu. Students can also complete the orientation process online at: https://www.southgatech.edu/admissions/new-student-orientation/. Instructions on how to complete Financial Aid documents can be found at: https://www.southgatech.edu/admissions/financial-aid/

New students who have already applied to South Georgia Technical College for Fall Semester should check-in at the Odom Center on the Americus campus and in the lobby area in the Crisp County Center main building. Current students who need to register for fall semester classes can visit their advisors or instructors in Hicks Hall on the Americus campus.

For more information about applying to South Georgia Tech for Fall Semester, contact the admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229.271.4040 in Crisp County. For more information about the Registration Day email sgtc411@southgatech.edu. Fall semester begins August 18th.