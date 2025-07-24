2024 Georgia Quality Cotton Award Winners announced

The 2024 Georgia Quality Cotton Awards were presented at the 2025 Georgia Cotton Commission Mid-Year Meeting on July 23, 2025. The awards are co-sponsored by the Georgia Cotton Commission and Bayer Crop Science/Deltapine and administered by the University of Georgia (UGA) Cotton Team. Dr. Yangxuan Liu, extension economist at the University of Georgia, conducted the analysis. Dr. Camp Hand presented the awards at the event in Statesboro on behalf of the UGA Cotton Team.



The purpose of the awards is to recognize producers and ginners of high-quality cotton fiber and to identify their general management practices for the benefit of other growers. The producers and their gins received a plaque, and the winning producers received a $500 cash award. The UGA County Extension Agent for each winner was also recognized as they work closely with the farmers during the growing season.



The awards are given in each of these three cotton acreage categories: 1) less than 500 acres, 2) 500 to 1,000 acres, and 3) greater than 1,000 acres within the four regions of the state. Winners in these categories are determined by the loan value and premiums of their cotton. The winners’ excellent achievements are due largely to their management practices and expertise. The sponsors of this program congratulate the following winners:



Region 1

Less than 500 acres

Grower – Keith Melcher, Crisp County

Ginner – Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi

Nominated by – Jack Quayle

500-1000 acres

Grower – Mark Thompson Wilcox County

Ginner – Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi

Nominated by – John Bennett & Jay Porter

1000+ acres

Grower – Lime Creek Farms, Crisp County

Ginner – Arabi Gin Company, Inc., Arabi

Nominated by – Jack Quayle

Region 2

Less than 500 acres

Grower – Phillip John Raley, Glascock County

Ginner – Farmer’s Gin & Storage, Wadley

Nominated by – Pamela Sapp

500-1000 acres

Grower – Bill Godowns Farm Partnership, Jefferson County

Ginner – Farmer’s Gin & Storage, Wadley

Nominated by – Pamela Sapp

1000+ acres

Grower – Dean Johnson, Burke County

Ginner – Bryant’s Inc., Bartow

Nominated by – Cliff Collins & Peyton Sapp

Region 3

Less than 500 acres

Grower – Ryan Branch, Tift County

Ginner – Sconyers Gin & Warehouse Company, Sycamore

Nominated by – Justin Hand and Regan Veal

500-1000 acres

Grower – C + M Southern Farms, Brooks County

Ginner – B.C.T. Gin Company, Inc., Quitman

Nominated by – Michasia Dowdy

1000+ acres

Grower – Dewitt Farms, Brooks County

Ginner – B.C.T. Gin Company, Inc., Quitman

Nominated by – Michasia Dowdy

Region 4

Less than 500 acres

Grower – Allen Donalson, Grady County

Ginner – Boston Gin, Boston

Nominated by – Jackson Cale Cloud & Sydni Ingram

500-1000 acres

Grower – Adam Rowland, Thomas County

Ginner – B.C.T. Gin Company, Inc., Quitman

Nominated by – Sydni Ingram & Michasia Dowdy

1000+ acres

Grower –Parker Heard, Decatur County

Ginner – Clover Leaf Gin & Warehouse, Donalsonville

Nominated by – Hugh Moye

The final award given was the overall Best Cotton Award. This was awarded to the Georgia cotton producer with highest loan value and premium. The 2024 Best Cotton Award went to Tift County’s Ryan Branch with a loan value of 57.05 cents/lb and a premium of 5.05 cents/lb.