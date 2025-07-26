Americus City Council approves conditional rezoning of 502 South Lee Street to institutional

The Americus City Council approved the conditional rezoning of 502 South Lee Street to institutional during their July 24 meeting. Pastor George Monts requested the rezoning on behalf of Whole Truth International Ministries so that they could use the building for a group home.



The rezoning is conditional on the ministry obtaining a state license for a group personal care home by August 1 of 2027. The applicant must also obtain a certificate of occupancy from the City by that time, and the rezoning will take effect as soon as those two conditions are met.

Whether the conditional rezoning takes effect or not, the use of the sanctuary as a church will still be allowed.



Council Member Nicole Smith made a motion to accept the ordinance, seconded by Council Member Kelvin Pless. The motion appeared to pass unanimously, but Council Member Charles Christmas later clarified that he meant to vote yes for the amendment to the ordinance resulting in its final form, not the ordinance itself. The record was changed so that his vote was against the ordinance.