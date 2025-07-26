Sumter County School Board votes on fundraisers

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Sumter County School Board met July 21. Superintendent Walter Knighton made a recommendation to accept the fundraisers for fiscal year 2025-2026. Fundraisers were submitted by each school for approval. Knighton said that the fundraisers were in line with the guidelines from last year. “Prior to the second semester, the school will come back to the Board to vote on fundraisers for the second semester.”

School Board Member Vincent Kearse made a motion to accept the fundraisers, seconded by School Board Member Dwight Harris, passing unanimously.

Knighton made a recommendation that the School Board approve the 2025-2026 school handbooks, with the corrections made during the previous meeting. Kearse made a motion, seconded by Harris, passing unanimously.