Add it to your calendar

Downtown Goes Disney will be the theme for First Friday, August 1. Participating businesses will stay open to 8 p.m. and may be visited by Disney princesses. A fun event for the family.



Sumter County 4H will be having their awards program Wednesday, August 6, at 6 p.m. The ceremony will be at the Sumter County 4H Extension Office at 127 William Bowen Pointe Americus, GA 31719. RSVP by calling the office at 229-924-4476 or emailing sumter4h@uga.edu.



The 2025 Plains Memory Walk to end Alzheimer’s will be held August 9 at Logan Park in Plains Georgia. The event will also have food and music, and will start at 8 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. The walk will be held in memory of the Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Those interested should contact either Stan Smith (478-365-5074) or Shirley Strawter (229-392-4266).