List of fundraisers approved by School Board during July 21 meeting

The Sumter County School Board met July 21. Superintendent Walter Knighton made a recommendation to accept the fundraisers for fiscal year 2025-2026. Fundraisers were submitted by each school for approval. Knighton said that the fundraisers were in line with the guidelines from last year. “Prior to the second semester, the school will come back to the Board to vote on fundraisers for the second semester.”



School Board Member Vincent Kearse made a motion to accept the fundraisers, seconded by School Board Member Dwight Harris, passing unanimously.



The Sumter County School Board recently provided a list of approved fundraisers to the Americus Times-Recorder:



Sumter County Primary School: Candy, Cookies, Chips, SMencils, Pictures, Online Fundraiser/Donation Sites, Book Fairs, Secret Santa Workshop, Grab Bags, Yearbooks, T-shirts, Ice Cream, Yellow-Hall Car Riders, and School Dances/Activity days.



Sumter County Elementary School: Pictures/School Pictures, Yearbooks, Book fair, Dollar Days, T-shirts, (Doughnuts, Popcorn, Pizza, Ice Cream, Cookies/Cookie dough, Freeze pops, Candy, Chips, Drinks, Snacks,) Food sales, Holiday items, School Supplies/School Store, Specialty items, Car Wash, On-line Fundraiser/Donation Sites, School Dances/Activity days, Sunshine Fund, Adult Dress-Down Days, Vending Machines, Jump Rope for Heart and Relay for Life.



Sumter County Intermediate School: T-shirts, Pictures, Book fair, Doughnuts, Candy & Snacks bags, Ice Cream, Car Wash, Dressdown days, School Dances/Activity days, Sheets Sale, Jody’s Accessories, Coke and Chips Vending Machines, Hospitality, and Business partners.

Sumter County Middle School: Cookies, Candy, Panther Celebrations, Pictures, Online Fundraiser/Donation Sites, Yearbooks, T-shirts, Ice Cream, Snacks, Freeze Pops, and School Dances/Activity Days, Car Washes, Food Sales, Spirit Items, School Paraphernalia, Yard Sales, Clothing Items, Discount Cards, Game Tickets, Calendar Funding Match, Dances, Concert Tickets, Holiday Items, Magazines, Grab Bags, Jeans Passes, Bedsheets, Sodas, and other specialty items.



Sumter County High School: Car washes, food sales, spirit items, candles, school paraphernalia, yard sales, 3K-5K Runs, clothing items, discount cards, game tickets, calendar funding match, dances, concert tickets, yearbooks, holiday items, magazines, Homecoming tailgate, and other specialty items.



Sumter County High School/Sumter County Middle School Athletics: Athletic apparel and paraphernalia, banners, car washes, carnival items, candles, food and drink sales, season tickets/passes, game tickets, photos, game-day tailgates, discount cards, tumblers, 3k-5k fun runs, 12-hour fund run, holiday items, yard sales specialty items, sports program books, advertising sales, team camps/clinics, sponsorships, softball tournaments, kickball tournaments, bed sheets, online fundraising/donation sites, calendar funding match, donation cards, dances, Spring Carnival, golf tournaments, alumni games (any sport).