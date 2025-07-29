Raffensperger finishes list of voters without activity for five years that are nearing inactive status

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger continued the Summer 2025 multi-phase audit of Georgia’s voter list maintenance by announcing the completion of the “No Contact” mailer – as required by State and Federal law. These postcards were addressed to voters currently listed as having “Active” status but who have not had any voter or registration activity in five calendar years. The number of registration records included in the mailing is 218,951. Click here for the list.

These registrations have not shown any activity since 2019 or before. Voters who do not respond to the notice will have their registration status changed to “Inactive.” If they remain in Inactive status for two more even-year general elections (2026 and 2028), then they will be part of the registration cancellation process in 2029.

Voters can respond to the mailer and remain in “Active” status by submitting a voter registration update through Online Voter Registration, their My Voter Page, or by completing and returning the postcard included with the cancellation mailer once they receive it. They can also complete a Georgia voter registration application and return it to their local elections office. Voters who have moved outside the state of Georgia can request cancellation of their Georgia voter record through the Online Voter Cancellation Request Portal.

“Every voter in Georgia is in control of his or her voter registration status,” said Raffensperger. “We conduct every phase of the list maintenance process as publicly as possible, and in accordance with State and Federal law, because transparency helps shore up public trust in the accuracy and integrity of entire election process.”

“Clean voter rolls mean clean elections,” Raffensperger added. “My promise to Georgia voters is elections that are free, fair, and fast – and we’re doing just that.”

Secretary Raffensperger will also continue the multiphase audit of Georgia’s voter rolls over the coming months which will include the implementation of an address verification tool to ensure the accuracy of residential addresses used in the registration process. This proactive approach ensures that voter rolls remain accurate, and elections in Georgia are administered using the most accurate voter rolls as possible.