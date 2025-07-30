Americus High graduate inducted into Yale’s School of Nursing honor society

Margaret McLeod Taylor, a graduate student at Yale University’s School of Nursing, was recently inducted into the Delta Mu chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing at Amarante’s Sea Cliff in New Haven, CT.



Chartered in 1980, the chapter’s values are focused on recognizing superior achievement, developing leadership qualities, fostering high professional standards, encouraging creative work, and strengthening commitment to the ideas and purposes of the profession.



Margaret is a student in Yale’s School of Nursing, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program. Margaret is the daughter of Sadie McLeod Taylor of Americus, and Dr. John Taylor of Cleveland, Ga. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas McLeod of Americus and the late Dr. and Mrs. J. Verlon Taylor of Gainesville, Ga.