Pop-up fashion show at Windsor Something to Talk About

The Albany based, on-line boutique, Something to Talk About, hosted an elegant brunch and fashion show on Saturday at the Windsor Hotel in Americus. For $21.00 per person, attendees were treated to a sumptuous brunch which included menu options ranging from peach pancakes to sandwiches and salads. “Everything was delicious,” said attendee Rose York, “they really made you feel special.” The Collection, curated especially for plus size women, showcased bright, flowing fashions made from quality, easy-care fabrics. Models interacted with the audience, allowing them to touch the fabrics and take pictures. The modeling was fast paced and showcased a wide-variety of fashions suitable for everyday, resort, and evening wear. The models seemed to be having as much fun as the audience. Door prizes added to the excitement and included giveaways of costume jewelry and other accessories. Something to Talk About was the brainchild of cousins Debbie Kromminga and Susan Payne. “There’s nowhere in Albany where middle age and older ladies can shop for the latest fashions. There is a gap in the market.” Komminga said. The cousins started the business in June, 2024. Their business model integrates a fully on-line or virtual store with pop-up fashion shows so that shoppers can also touch and try on the clothes. After the fashion show, Kromminga invited attendees to “shop ‘till you drop.” A large room off the grand dining hall was set up with racks of clothes, many of which were on sale, and several tables filled with accessories. Shoppers had a great time. “Americus needs more events like this for middle aged people,” said York who brought her great granddaughter with her for the event. “Fashion shows are always the best when you can shop the fashions afterwards and take home an item or two.”