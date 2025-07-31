President Trump signs Ossoff-backed bipartisan bill to protect veterans from foreclosure into law

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Today, President Trump signed the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act into law, bipartisan legislation that Sen. Ossoff co-sponsored and championed to help veterans relying on VA home loans and experiencing severe financial hardship avoid foreclosure. The bill would help veterans who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments move any missed payments to the back of their loan term to help avoid immediate foreclosure.

The new bipartisan law comes after VA shut down the Veterans Affairs Serving Purchase (VASP) Program, which was the Department’s only program to help veterans facing immediate foreclosure.

In May, Sen. Ossoff held a press conference with Georgia Marine Corps veteran Samuel McCrary from Loganville, Georgia, to urge the Trump Administration to reverse its decision to cancel the VASP program and help Georgia veterans avoid foreclosure.

“Veterans’ benefits are earned. This is a sacred contract between the American people and those who make tremendous sacrifices in defense of our nation. With the cost of living so high, now more than ever, the American people need to stand behind our veterans and help protect those who have served from foreclosure,” said Sen. Ossoff.

Sen. Ossoff continues standing up for Georgia veterans and their benefits.

Last month, Sen. Ossoff asked VA Secretary Doug Collins to reassure him and Central Georgia veterans that the Department is working to solve leadership problems at the Dublin VA and ensure veterans are protected from health safety issues.

Earlier that month, Sen. Ossoff requested information from the Atlanta VA Medical Center about whether the Trump Administration’s mass firing of VA personnel has impacted Georgia veterans’ ability to access timely care at the Atlanta VA Medical Center (VAMC).

This February, Sens. Ossoff and Susan Collins (R-ME) introduced the Rural Veterans Transportation to Care Act to help more veterans in rural areas get transportation to VA health facilities and access the health care benefits they’ve earned.