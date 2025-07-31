Residents of Verandah Apartments see delays in AC repairs

Spider webs haunt the lobby of B819 like Halloween decorations a season early. It was one of many of the complaints by residents of Verandah Apartments that were voiced during a series on interviews on July 18.

The air conditioning in Mary Edmonds’ apartment unit went out. When she first complained, she was told it wasn’t summertime, so it was not an issue. “When summertime came, they still ain’t fixed it.” Edmonds said there had been inspections, and that the Housing Authority had stopped paying their portion of HUD to the management group until the issues were fixed.

Edmonds used plug in units to keep cool, but has seen a steep rise in her electric bill. She said that the fans and cooling unit were given by her daughter. “They didn’t give me nothing.”

Carrie Morgan, on the floor below, also had an air conditioning unit go out of order. She was brought a small plug-in unit, but it made little difference. Her grandson brought her another. She’s seen an increase in her electricity bill. “From $50 to $176.” Her water bill has also increased, but she’s not sure why.

Mary Bridges lives in A817, the apartment complex next door, which is managed by the same group. An apartment across from hers had water coming out from it, and another also had leaks. A noticeable smell still lingered in the hallway.

While the water was gone, Bridges says it was months before they dealt with it. She still isn’t convinced the root problem has been fixed. Bridges also showed water stains on the ceiling of her apartment building’s lobby. She says water drips from the light fixture when it rains. “And I think that’s dangerous.”

The Americus Times-Recorder reached out to Gateway Management on July 22, but have yet to receive a response. Edmonds said that on July 31, she they finally came to fix her unit. She is still waiting on them to fix her dishwasher.



CEO of the Housing Authority, George Edge, gave an interview on the situation at Verandah Apartments. Gateway Management oversees units on behalf of the Sumter Housing Assistance Corporation, a non-profit that the Housing Authority created that partners with the developer of Verandah Apartments. The units were developed through a tax credit program, and the Housing Authority provides project-based vouchers. “As long as they provide assistance to families of low income to those units, then they receive the section eight assistance, but when they don’t pass inspection, then the payment is abated.”



Recently, Gateway Management has had problems with turnover, which has caused issues in maintaining the apartments. “We have a management contract with Gateway management to take care of that. But when it’s issues of this nature, then we definitely want to know.” The Housing Authority has been offering support, helping Gateway management to make the repairs.



There are 32 units in the section 8 program. Each needs to pass inspection in order to receive rental assistance payments. Currently, 10 units have failed inspection, with issues in each discovered throughout the month of June. An apartment can fail inspection for anything ranging from a failed air conditioner unit to a cracked light switch cover.



The building that had experienced water damage was a difficult fix. “There was a possibility of some mold because of the water leak.” The problem required extensive repairs. “The sheet rock had to be cut out about two feet up, and the studs and all had to be treated.” The units in that building still need work. “From the update I received, the water issue has been mitigated. Now they’re in the process of getting contractors to go in and actually turn those units around.”



Work on the AC units was underway by July 31. Edge expects both units to be up and running by August 1. “In both situations, they were provided alternative air conditioning systems until those repairs have been made.”



When asked if apartments failing inspection was a regular occurrence, Edge replied; “probably for the last year or so, it has been kind of regular, because they have really just struggled with keeping adequate maintenance staff.” Edge expressed concern over the issues residents have faced. “Sumter Housing Assistance will be working more closely with the management company to ensure that repairs are made timely.”