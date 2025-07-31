SGTC hosts retirement reception

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

“A very valuable member of our maintenance team” was the way South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford described Charles “Coop” Cooper, who retired recently. He was honored at a retirement reception in the John M. Pope Center in front of SGTC faculty, staff, friends, and their family members.

“Coop is a man who knows how to do things and that is a very important trait for a man working in the maintenance department,” said Dr. Watford as he congratulated Charles Cooper for over 18 years of service to South Georgia Technical College.

“Thank you so much for your service and for the contributions of your skill set to the college and to our faculty and staff. The best thing a maintenance person or department can do is to keep things running,” said Dr. Watford, who added “this is what you and the other members of the SGTC Maintenance Department do every day.”

Charles “Coop” Cooper joined the South Georgia Technical College staff in July 2007 and worked as a Surplus Technician. In October 2008, he joined the Maintenance Department where he has worked diligently to help keep things running.

“I have enjoyed working here and feel like I have had a lot of good years out here,” said Coop. “I will miss the people and I don’t plan to just go home and sit down. I plan to stay busy. I have been blessed with a large family and many of the skill sets I have, I learned from working with my dad. He always said you needed to know how to do things and I have tried to pass that down to my children and grandchildren.”

SGTC President Dr. Watford closed out the retirement reception celebration by thanking “Coop” for his service to SGTC and the State of Georgia. “Now, go enjoy your family. You have earned it. At the end of the day, family is what matters,” said President Watford.

The SGTC Human Resources Department planned the retirement reception for the retiring members of the faculty and staff. All SGTC employees were invited to attend along with the retirees family and friends.