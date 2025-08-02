Americus City Council approves bid for four new entry way signs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Americus City Council approved the selection of A Better Sign LLC’s bid of $115,503.20 to install four City entryway signs under the consent agenda for their July 24 meeting. The new signs will be located at the following sites: Highway 19 at Muckalee Park, which will be a two-sided sign, Highway 280 at Highway 27 Northeast Corner, Highway 19 North at Sunrise Drive, and South Lee Street at Tommy Hooks Road. The funding source is Public Parks and Green Spaces.

The four new signs will be replicas of the two existing signs, located at the intersection of Lamar Street and Highway 19, and East Lamar Street and Felder Street.