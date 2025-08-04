Gun shot victim on Knollwood Drive

On August 2, 2025 at 3:56 PM, officers of the Americus Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex on Knollwood Drive to a report of a person being shot. On arrival the officers found one male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The officers rendered first aid until EMS personnel arrived and transported the victim from the scene. No other injuries have been reported. This incident is being investigated by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.