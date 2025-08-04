Panther weekly athletic events
Published 9:05 am Monday, August 4, 2025
August 4: The Sumter County varsity softball game vs. Monroe County has been postponed due to weather.
August 6: Varsity softball at Westover at 5:30 p.m. (away game).
August 7: Varsity volleyball vs. Mitchell Co. at 5:00 p.m. (away game).
August 8: Varsity softball vs. Dougherty at 5:30 p.m. (home game).
August 9: MS football at Colquitt Co. Jamboree at 10:00 a.m. (away game).