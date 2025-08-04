South Georgia Technical College celebrates nail tech graduates

South Georgia Technical College recently held a special graduation ceremony to honor students completing the Nail Technology program. Family, friends, faculty, and staff gathered to recognize the achievements of the graduating class in a celebration filled with gratitude and encouragement.



After opening remarks from Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain, Instructor Jessakeetha Maddox began the ceremony by thanking SGTC leadership—Dr. John Watford, Dr. David Finley, and Partain—for their support of the program, along with Nail Tech Assistant Rachell Kitchens for her partnership in the classroom.



“I believe in giving people their flowers while they can still smell them,” Maddox said. “Without you all, there would be no me. Thank you for showing up every day, staying focused, determined, and—above all—patient. It’s not about how you start the race; it’s about how you finish it. I know you’re all going to make me proud.”



The event also included remarks written by Kitchens, who could not attend in person. “You ladies are super talented and have very bright futures. I’m so proud of each of you,” she wrote in a message delivered by student speaker Viveca Jones.



SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. David Finley and SGTC President Dr. John Watford presented certificates to the graduates, applauding their commitment to both craft and professionalism. Graduates included Lashanda Bobbs of Americus, Desirae Cooper of Dawson, Chelsey Harvey of Americus, Nimsy Hernandez of Americus, Ylse Hernandez of Americus, Emily Monts of Americus, Brittany Moreno of Americus, Sumiyah Price of Americus, Breanna Reynolds of Byron and Chamia Thomas of Ellaville.



Jones addressed her classmates with words of encouragement and appreciation. “Congratulations on this achievement. I wish you all the best on your future business adventures,” she said.



Dr. Watford closed the ceremony with reflections on the history of nail technology and its roots in philanthropy and entrepreneurship, citing actress Tippi Hedren’s early support of Vietnamese immigrants learning the trade in the 1970s.



“You’re not just nail technicians—you’re artists,” Watford said. “Every client is a canvas, and you’re creating beauty that walks out into the world. This is a skill that can feed your family and build your future. Keep learning, keep practicing, and take pride in your work.”



The ceremony marked SGTC’s first stand-alone nail tech graduation, a milestone made possible by Maddox’s dedication. Watford applauded her initiative, saying, “She didn’t have to organize this, but she chose to. That’s the kind of instructor who makes a lasting impact.”



For more information about SGTC’s Nail Technology program and all of the programs offered at South Georgia Technical College, visit www.southgatech.edu. Fall semester registration is August 13. Classes begin August 18.