Congressman Sanford Bishop tours jail

Congressman Sanford Bishop toured the Sumter County Jail on Feb. 20 after presenting a ceremonial check to the City of Americus.

The Americus Times-Recorder asked Bishop what stuck out to him during the tour. Bishop said there appeared to be challenges despite the facility being well-maintained. “As with any facility, any infrastructure, with time it needs these upgrades and for security purposes, as well as for deterioration purposes.”

Bishop said that he thought it was important to secure additional resources to continue maintaining the building. “I understand that it’s costly, and as a federal partner, I want to do whatever we can do to assist and collaborate with Sumter County to see if we can’t improve the situation.”

When asked if he saw many opportunities to secure these funds, Bishop responded that competition was widespread, with communities seeking resources across the district and Country. “One of my jobs is try to make sure that we are good and strong competitors.”

When asked if they could secure funding for inmates suffering from mental health problems, Bishop responded that many communities were suffering from mental health needs. “We’re certainly doing our best to do that. It’s not just a problem here. It’s a problem all across the country, and I think it’s very, very well recognized that resources and attention has to be given to the mental health challenges of many of the people who find themselves in the criminal justice system, and not just that, people in our communities who are not yet guilty of criminal behavior, but who have anti-social behavior that is a result of their mental health concerns.”

When asked if the current need for funding might cause challenges for inmates and deputies, Bishop responded that he could see issues. “Yes, both challenges for inmates as well as for the correctional officers. You want to have good facilities, you want to have good lighting, and you want to have a secure, healthy environment for all concerned, both people who are supervising the inmates and the inmates as well.”

He gave a final word to readers about what the jail tour was like. “It’s enlightening for me to be able to see what the conditions are, what the needs are, and to be able to try to work with the sheriff and the people here in Sumter County to see what we can do to address these needs.”

Sheriff Eric Bryant also shared his views on the jail. The building is 30 years old, and Bryant believes that it needs maintenance. “Sumter County Jail is ready for that, renovation, upgrades and upkeeps, and that’s one of the things that we’re focused on today.” He expressed hope for federal funding to help with renovations.

When asked if the state of the jail was what led to the recent escape of two inmates through a maintenance access door, Bryant says that he disagrees. “I don’t think that it had anything to do with it. The inmates that escaped actually worked over a period of time to compromise one of our locking systems. So we’re very thankful that our overall structure of the building is still sound and secure.”

The Sheriff’s Department has taken measures to prevent further escapes. “We’re looking at some technology upgrades to put alarms on our maintenance doors. Inmates are not allowed in that general area, meaning that an inmate is caught in that area, that’s going to be considered a reprimand.” They are also looking at placing cameras on the roof.

When asked if the state of the jail might pose safety risks for inmates or staff, Bryant responded that it was well-maintained. “Even with the 30-year-old building, that is well maintained by staff and maintenance and janitorial staff here at the Sumpter County jail, our jail is sound and secure. Can hold anybody and will hold anybody, but the thing that we’re wanting to do, we don’t want it to get to that point where then the structural damage starts happening that does cause a security breach.”